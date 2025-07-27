Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 54,853 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,853 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of 908 Devices worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 541.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 908 Devices

In other news, insider Michael S. Turner sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $53,681.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311.23. This represents a 83.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Spoto bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,971 shares in the company, valued at $270,145.59. This trade represents a 18.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $233,890 over the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.

908 Devices Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $7.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.38. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $8.06.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

