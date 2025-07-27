GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 1,227 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Melius assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.65.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.6%

CARR stock opened at $80.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

