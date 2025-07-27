Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 646 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,136,000 after buying an additional 6,311,513 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 500.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,453,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,680 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,149,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,629,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,729,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $41.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4133 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

