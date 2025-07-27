Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,709 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.16.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

