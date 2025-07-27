Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 31.9% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 134,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 463,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after buying an additional 155,560 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 177,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.29%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

