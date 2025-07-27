Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 8.0% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 65,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,106,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 10.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.80.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $472.89 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.27. The firm has a market cap of $222.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.57%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

