GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Decreases Position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.80.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $472.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.27.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

