4,667 Shares in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK) Purchased by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Birkenstock by 66.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Birkenstock by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Birkenstock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Birkenstock by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Birkenstock by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Birkenstock Price Performance

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $623.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.