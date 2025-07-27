Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 736 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,219.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 111.86%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.