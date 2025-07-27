Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,539,000 after purchasing an additional 61,376 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,203,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genpact by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,848,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,288,000 after purchasing an additional 208,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,175,000 after purchasing an additional 133,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genpact by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,057,000 after purchasing an additional 271,295 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on G. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Genpact news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,940. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

