Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Takes Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in F5 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $440,295.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,465.89. This represents a 23.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total value of $364,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,678.11. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $2,408,594. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up from $269.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $299.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.93. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.11 and a 1-year high of $313.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.91 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

