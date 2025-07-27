Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $11,800,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,892,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 162,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,730.74. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE ACI opened at $20.01 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

