Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires New Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,050 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SJM opened at $109.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $93.30 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -37.37%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

