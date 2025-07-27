Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.21% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,909,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10,038.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,109,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,284 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,005,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,953,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,370,000 after acquiring an additional 641,915 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 512,035 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of SEDG opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.62. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.39 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 182.81% and a negative return on equity of 127.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

