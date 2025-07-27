Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 32.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,780,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $212.61 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $232.45. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.