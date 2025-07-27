Assetmark Inc. Sells 3,694 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

