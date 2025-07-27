Assetmark Inc. Acquires 19,473 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 166,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 433,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,754,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $157.10 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $168.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

