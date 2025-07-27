Neo Ivy Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,189 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Asana were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Asana by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,166,000 after acquiring an additional 937,726 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,574,000 after purchasing an additional 438,057 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,966,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,743,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 261,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Asana by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,405,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after buying an additional 1,043,047 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,711,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,237,973.78. This trade represents a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 966,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $14,537,303.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,797,091 shares in the company, valued at $72,148,248.64. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,332,563 shares of company stock valued at $33,400,904 and have sold 2,175,665 shares valued at $32,670,537. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. FBN Securities raised Asana to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE ASAN opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

