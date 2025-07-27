Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys New Shares in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 651.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,790,000 after acquiring an additional 692,390 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Liquidity Services by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 457,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 167,767 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Liquidity Services by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 222,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.50 million, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $116.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.20 million.

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $315,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 184,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,931.10. This trade represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

