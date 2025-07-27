Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $177.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $224.38.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus cut Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

