Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 2,113 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 665.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,045.84. The trade was a 98.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,502,611 shares of company stock valued at $51,602,943. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

