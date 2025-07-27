Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.62 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $407,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Wealth Forward LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 362,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $58.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

