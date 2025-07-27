Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 722 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 59,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $136.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.49.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.