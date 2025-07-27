Capital City Trust Co. FL Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.77.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $87.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

