Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $299.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.69 and a 52-week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

