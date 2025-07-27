Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $151.90 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.24. The firm has a market cap of $371.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

