Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $454.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $455.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

