AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2025

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWOFree Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $98,449.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,362. This trade represents a 11.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,792 shares of company stock worth $104,014,443 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO opened at $224.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

