Promising Agriculture Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 25th

Norfolk Southern, Bloom Energy, Chubb, Deere & Company, and RenaissanceRe are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business activities involve the production, processing, or distribution of agricultural goods—ranging from crop and livestock farming to manufacturing of farm equipment, seeds, and fertilizers. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the agricultural sector’s performance, which is influenced by factors like commodity prices, weather patterns, and technological advances in farming. These equities offer a way to participate in the global food and agribusiness markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,227. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $288.11.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,341,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,926. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -686.86 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $34.78.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.21. 1,633,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,492. The firm has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $518.75. 520,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,566. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.06. The company has a market cap of $140.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08.

RenaissanceRe (RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.59. The stock had a trading volume of 622,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,928. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.54. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $219.00 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

