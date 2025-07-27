Apparel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 24th

Honeywell International, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and PDD are the five Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventory of clothing and related fashion items that retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers hold for sale, typically quantified by unit count or monetary value. Effective management of these stocks balances supply and demand to ensure product availability while minimizing overstock, stockouts and carrying costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Honeywell International stock traded down $12.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,076. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.95. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $484.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,461. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $489.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.20. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $406.11 and a 12 month high of $542.07.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $938.85. 650,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,498. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $793.00 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $995.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $983.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.58. 5,936,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,303,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.73. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $770.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $117.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,436,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,212,732. The stock has a market cap of $164.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $155.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.30.

