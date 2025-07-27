Fitness Stocks To Watch Now – July 25th

Apple, PDD, and lululemon athletica are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the health and wellness sector—ranging from gym and boutique workout-studio chains to manufacturers of exercise equipment and developers of fitness apps or wearable trackers. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to growing consumer demand for exercise, healthy living and related technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.88. The stock had a trading volume of 38,664,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,692,227. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.71 and a 200-day moving average of $214.96.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.45. 4,958,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,200,584. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day moving average is $109.43. The firm has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of lululemon athletica stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.43. 2,623,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,557. lululemon athletica has a 1 year low of $216.49 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.08 and its 200 day moving average is $307.52.

