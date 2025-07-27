Top Large Cap Stocks To Consider – July 25th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, and Advanced Micro Devices are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a large market capitalization, typically defined as having a market value of $10 billion or more. These firms tend to be well?established, financially stable, and often pay regular dividends. Investors view large-caps as lower-risk compared to smaller companies, though they may offer slower growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.48. 126,120,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,303,367. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 181.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.94. 98,560,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,132,969. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $174.72.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $567.03. 23,382,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,701,539. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.49. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $567.70.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.92. 50,715,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,990,016. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $160.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $375.04 billion, a PE ratio of 691.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.26. 45,912,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,474,164. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $269.57 billion, a PE ratio of 122.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.05.

