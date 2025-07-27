Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $287.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

