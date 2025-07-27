Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,066 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,518.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.65. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $355.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 15,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $1,423,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,843.75. This represents a 38.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $165,392.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,391.45. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,433. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

