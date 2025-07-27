nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in nCino by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 63.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair downgraded nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on nCino from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.94.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,167 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $49,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,791.32. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 10,343 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $237,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 470,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,842. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,049 shares of company stock worth $1,449,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.46, a PEG ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. nCino Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $144.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

