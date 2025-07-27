Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 205 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

