1,547 Shares in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 16,134.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,546,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,470,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,980 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in Hess by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 1,381,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,697,000 after buying an additional 837,662 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,438,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,521,499,000 after buying an additional 698,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,581,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,124,000 after buying an additional 651,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hess by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 769,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,290,000 after buying an additional 477,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hess from $146.58 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.78.

Hess Stock Up 7.6%

HES stock opened at $160.31 on Friday. Hess Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

