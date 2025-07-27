Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VPU stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $154.00 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.88.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.