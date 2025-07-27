Angeles Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,537 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,382,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,548,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,222 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,402,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,045,351,000 after buying an additional 1,333,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,458,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,524,000 after buying an additional 2,579,455 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

