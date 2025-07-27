Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. This represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig purchased 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,884.51. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 31,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,324.49. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.