Angeles Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,084 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,372,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $662,694,000 after purchasing an additional 375,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,538,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $584,139,000 after purchasing an additional 908,271 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $299,986,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,082,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $274,151,000 after purchasing an additional 968,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.61.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

