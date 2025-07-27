Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $269.28 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.