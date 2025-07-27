Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Equinix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Cfra Research cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $957.05.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $801.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $838.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $857.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 195.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.