Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,465,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,000. Stage Harbor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 1,967,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,043,000 after purchasing an additional 41,394 shares during the period. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

