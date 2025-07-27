Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,755,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,324,000 after buying an additional 59,649 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $36.55 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.