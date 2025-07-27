Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 3,019 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 14,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.2% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $184.99 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.47. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.40.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

