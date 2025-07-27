Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $271.93 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.96 and a 12-month high of $274.17. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.59.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

