Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes $6.92 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,218,000 after buying an additional 245,731 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $104.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average is $108.85. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 43,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $4,673,936.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,403,843.95. This trade represents a 20.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,110. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.