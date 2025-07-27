Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 24,616 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,616 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,619,000 after buying an additional 34,933 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $120.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Barclays upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

