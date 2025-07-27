Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 3,117 Shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,102,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,150,000 after buying an additional 3,704,756 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Yum China by 6,304.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,526,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Yum China by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,361,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,127,000 after purchasing an additional 448,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,073 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Yum China by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,751,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. Yum China has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.